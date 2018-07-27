Gibson-Hartman promoted at Starforce

By Martha Jacob

Lauren Gibson-Hartman and her husband Jeremy currently live in Brown County near Hamersville.

Recently, in early July, at the annual board meeting of the StarForce National Corporation, Gibson-Hartman was elected president and chief executive officer.

Gibson-Hartman is a 2000 graduate of Western Brown High School and joined StarForce in 2004.

“When my sister Brittany were growing up,” Lauren said, “ We were big in showing cattle, especially herefords. We spent a lot of time with and Frank and Judy Mayfield, who first formed the StarForce National Corporation in 1998, in Georgetown.”

StarForce is a ground passenger transportation provider for the Department of Defense.

The company supports the US military’s recruiting mission by providing safe convenient and economical transportation to and from the nation’s military enlistment processing stations for the young men and women considering service in the nation’s military.

“I am proud to be a part of this organization and I truly enjoy my job,” Gibson-Hartman said.

“Our purpose is to help these new recruits to get to and from where they need to be, once they have enlisted. They have a lot on the plates, from getting the necessary medical tests, physicals, taking multiple trips to and from the airport, finding a motel, you name it.

“That’s were we come in. We get these men and women where they need to be when they’re supposed to be there. That’s what we do.”

Gibson-Hartman said she is excited to be the new president and chief executive officer of StarForce National Corporation, based in Cincinnati. The company operates in 33 states and transports 400,000 military passengers each year.

Lauren and her husband and two children maintain their residence in Brown County. Jeremy is a successful Brown County farmer, of 400 acres.