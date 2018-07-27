Construction on S.R. 286

State Route 286 in Brown County will be closed between U.S. 68 at Five Mile and U.S. 50 at Marathon beginning July 23, for a two-week culvert replacement project.

Crews from ODOT’s Brown County Highway Maintenance Facility will close S.R. 286 between C.R. 311 (Gauche Road) and C.R. 104 (Upper Five Mile West Road) to install a 4×8-foot concrete box culvert near the three-mile marker.

The closure will be in effect through Friday, August 3, and while the route is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of U.S. 68, S.R. 131 and U.S. 50.