SBAAC track & field First Team all-stars, winning teams recognized on Spring Sports Awards Night

Two Lady Broncos earn top honors in American Division –

By Wade Linville –

Another season of Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference high school track & field wrapped up in traditional fashion on May 22 at Hamersville School, as the conference hosted its annual Spring Sports Awards Night. Among those receiving awards during the May 22 banquet were this year’s SBAAC American Division and National Division First Team of track & field all-starts, league champion teams, and coaches of the year.

SBAAC American Division Boys Track

In high school boys track & field, it was Clinton-Massie claiming the SBAAC American Division title. Taking home American Division Co-Runners of the Year awards were Clinton-Massie senior Luke Richardson and Goshen senior Matt Hodge.

New Richmond sophomore Jason Ackerman received this year’s American Division Field Event Person of the Year Award, while Clinton-Massie’s Scott Rolf took home the American Division Coach of the Year Award for boys’ track & field.

Receiving SBAAC American Division First Team awards in boys’ track & field were: Gus McCarty (12, Wilmington), TJ Killen (9, Wilmington), Simon Heys (11, Wilmington), Zach Bradshaw (12, Wilmington), Rory Bell (10, Wilmington), Josh Andrews (9, Wilmington), Chase Easterling (11, Western Brown), Zach Craig (12, Western Brown), Rob Conaty (12, Western Brown), Ryan Wolf (12, New Richmond), Austin Ruhstaller (12, New Richmond), Jack McDonough (10, New Richmond), Chandler Kinhalt (12, New Richmond), Herwens Horgan (11, New Richmond), Corey Bozic (12, New Richmond), Jason Ackerman (10, New Richmond), Matthew Hodge (12, Goshen), Andrew Arnold (12, Goshen), Luke Richardson (12, Clinton-Massie), Christian Poynter (12, Clinton-Massie), Tate Olberding (10, Clinton-Massie), Bryson Mills (12, Clinton-Massie), and Scott Goings (12, Clinton-Massie).

SBAAC American Division Boys Track

1. Clinton-Massie 131

2. Wilmington 119

3. New Richmond 108

4. Western Brown 83

5. Goshen 62

6. Batavia 20

SBAAC National Division Boys Track

In SBAAC National Division boys’ track & field, the Bethel-Tate Tigers finished this spring as league champions. Bethel senior Jackson Coates received the National Division Runner of the Year Award, while Clermont Northeastern senior Layne Todd took home the National Division Field Person of the Year Award. Bethel’s Dave Schellenberger was the recipient of the SBAAC National Division Coach of the Year Award for boys’ track & field.

Receiving SBAAC National Division First Team awards for boys’ track & field were: Blake Miller (12, Williamsburg), Brendan Madigan (12, Williamsburg), Wyatt Lefker (12, Williamsburg), Adam Donohoo (11, Williamsburg), Finn Tomlin (11, Georgetown), Joshua Galley (9, Georgetown), Tanner Ellis (11, Georgetown), Logan Doss (12, Georgetown), Emerson Cahall (11, Georgetown), Aidan Henson (11, East Clinton), Patrick Dotson (10, East Clinton), Layne Todd (12, Clermont Northeastern), Derick Bowman (11, Blanchester), Trey Sander (11, Bethel-Tate), Noah Rees (11, Bethel-Tate), Owen Holtke (12, Bethel-Tate), Matt Hall (12, Bethel-Tate), Sam Frondorf (10, Bethel-Tate), Cooper Dunn (12, Bethel-Tate), Jackson Coates (12, Bethel-Tate), and Austin Carter (12, Bethel-Tate).

SBAAC National Division Boys Track

1. Bethel-Tate 142.5

2. Blanchester 119

3. Williamsburg 103

4. Clermont NE 72

5. Georgetown 66

6. East Clinton 48.5

7. Felicity-Fr. 13

SBAAC American Division Girls Track

There were two members of the Western Brown Lady Broncos’ track & field team to earn top honors this spring. Western Brown junior Sophia Leto was a recipient of the SBAAC American Division Co-Runners of the Year awards, while Western Brown freshman jumper Maycee Dunn was the recipient of the American Division Field Person of the Year Award.

The New Richmond Lady Lions finished this year’s as the American Division champions in girls’ track & field with Western Brown finishing runner-up in league standings.

New Richmond senior Aubree Story was also a recipient of one of the American Division Co-Runner of the Year awards.

Taking home the SBAAC American Division Coach of the Year Award in girls’ track & field was New Richmond’s Doug Smiddy.

Receiving SBAAC American Division First Team awards in girls’ track & field were: Cayleigh Vance (11, Wilmington), Katie Lambcke (11, Wilmington), Sylena Baltazar (9, Wilmington), Mary Sizer (12, Western Brown), Brooklyn O’Hara (11, Western Brown), Sophia Leto (11, Western Brown), Maycee Dunn (9, Western Brown), Audra Compton (12, Western Brown), Danni Williams (10, New Richmond), Hannah Wentzel (9, New Richmond), Aubree Story (12, New Richmond), Jocelyn Nehls (11, New Richmond), Diana Mancilla (12, New Richmond), Hannah Lewin (9, New Richmond), Cortney Iding (9, New Richmond), Lizzie Duncan (9, New Richmond), Lydia Donley (10, New Richmond), Jenna Burns (10, New Richmond), Caitie Biehle (11, New Richmond), Haley Carrier (11, Goshen), Erin Ashley (11, Goshen), Nora Voisey (9, Clinton-Massie), Emma Muterspaw (9, Clinton-Massie), Katie Hughes (12, Clinton-Massie), and AJ Houseman (11, Clinton-Massie).

SBAAC American Division Girls Track

1. New Richmond 166

2. Western Brown 125

3. Wilmington 108

4. Goshen 50

5. Clinton-Massie 47

6. Batavia 26

SBAAC National Division Girls Track

The Blanchester Lady Wildcats finished this spring as the SBAAC National Division track & field champions.

Blanchester junior Regan Ostermeier was the recipient of the National Division Field Person of the Year Award, while Blanchester senior Asia Baldwin received the National Division Runner of the Year Award.

Blanchester’s Tony Blevins took home the National Division Coach of the Year Award for girls’ track & field.

Receiving SBAAC National Division First Team awards for girls’ track & field were: Lily Williford (10, Williamsburg), Camille McManus (10, Williamsburg), Willow Kennda (10, Williamsburg), Emery Kellerman (11, Williamsburg), Laurin Ellis (11, Williamsburg), Allyson McHenry (10, Georgetown), Hannah Gregory (10, Georgetown), Hailey Gregory (10, Georgetown), Desiree Carter (12, Georgetown), Annie Welage (10, Clermont Northeastern), Abbey Puckett (9, Clermont Northeastern), Carson Fishback (10, Clermont Northeastern), Leah Decatur (11, Clermont Northeastern), Kassi Billow (12, Clermont Northeastern), Savannah Rhodes (12, Blanchester), Regan Ostermeier (11, Blanchester), Shilynn Massie (9, Blanchester), Rebecca Kratzer (9, Blanchester), Olivia Gundler (11, Blanchester), Mandy Gerlach (12, Blanchester), Alexis Davis (10, Blanchester), Kenzie Cottle (9, Blanchester), Asia Baldwin (12, Blanchester), and Reagan Leonard (11, Bethel-Tate).

SBAAC National Division Girls Track

1. Blanchester 179.5

2. Williamsburg 157

3. Clermont NE 79

4. Georgetown 59

5. Bethel-Tate 48.5

6. East Clinton 21

7. Felicity-Fr. 14