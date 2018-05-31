Local athletes compete in Troy Div. III Regional Meet

After placing among the top four in their events at this year’s Southwest District Division III Championship Meet at New Richmond, there were some student/athletes of high schools in Brown County to earn a berth in the Region 12 Track & Field Championship Meet at Troy High School held May 23-25.

Georgetown senior Logan Doss was just one spot shy of qualifying for the OHSAA State Track & Field Championship Meet in the long jump event, placing fifth in the regional championships with a longest jump of 20-06.75, less than an inch behind the fourth place finisher and state qualifier, sophomore Brad Korte of Lincolnview who had a longest jump of 20-07.25.

The Georgetown girls 4×800 meter relay team consisting of sophomore Allyson McHenry, sophomore Madison Moore, senior Desiree Carter, and junior Laura Wood ran for a 16th place finish at this year’s Troy Regional Meet, posting a time of 12:24.19.

The Georgetown Lady G-Men 4×400 meter relay team made up of McHenry, Carter, sophomore Hailey Gregory, and sophomore Hannah Gregory placed 14th in the regional preliminaries with a time of 4:35.09 but failed to qualify for the finals.

The Georgetown G-Men 4×800 boys relay team made up of junior Emerson Cahall, freshman Joshua Galley, junior Tanner Ellis, and junior Finn Tomlin finished 14th at the Troy Regional Meet with a time of 8:45.46.

The same crew of G-Men relay runners competed in the 4×400 meter relay race, placing 14th in the preliminaries with a time of 3:48.53 but failing to qualify for the regional finals.

Galley also competed at the regional championships in the high jump, placing 11th overall by topping the bar at 5-08.

Tomlin also competed at the regional meet in the 400 meter dash, placing 10th in the race preliminaries with a time of 52.78 but not qualifying for the finals.

Ellis competed in the 800 meter run, placing 10th overall with a time of 2:01.91.

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School sophomore T.K. Whaley competed in the Region 12 Championship Meet in the 110 meter hurdle race, placing 12th in the preliminaries with a time of 17.97 and shy of qualifying for the regional finals in the event.

Also competed in the 110 meter hurdle race at Troy was Fayetteville-Perry senior Jacob Bailey, who placed 14th in the preliminaries with a time of 19.69 but did not qualify for the finals.