Hopkins soars to state

Eastern senior places among top four in long jump at Muskingum Div. II Regional Meet –

There were four members of the Eastern Brown High School varsity girls track & field to earn the opportunity to compete in the Division II Regional Championship Meet at Muskingum that took place May 24-26, and one senior Lady Warrior headed to the OHSAA State Championships after placing in the top four in one event at regionals.

Eastern senior Madison Hopkins competed in three individual events and one relay race during the Division II, Region 7 championships at Muskingum, and it was her top four finish in the long jump event that earned her a trip to state.

Hopkins placed fourth in the long jump with a longest leap of 17-01. Winning Region 7 in the long jump was John Glenn senior Karlie Zumbro with a jump of 17-09.5.

Hopkins competed for a fifth place finish in the regional finals of the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.82, just one spot shy of qualifying for state in that event.

Hopkins finished sixth in Region 7 in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.00, and

The Eastern 4×400 meter relay team made up of freshman Emma Brown, sophomore Emily Fannin, senior Cassidy Staggs, and Hopkins competed at the regional meet but finished 14th in the preliminaries and failed to qualify for the finals.

Brown competed in the 100 meter hurdle race at the regional championship meet, finishing ninth in the preliminaries to finish just shy of qualifying for the finals.

Staggs competed in the 300 meter hurdle race at this year’s regional championship meet in Muskingum, placing 12th in the preliminaries, short of qualifying for the finals.

The OHSAA 2018 State Track & Field Championships will be held June 1-2 at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.