Anthony W Baugus

Anthony Wayne Baker-Baugus “Tony” passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at the age of 48, he was born June 21, 1969 to Gilbert Baker and Paula Baugus.

Tony is survived by his loving fiancee Tish Nash of Mt. Orab, OH; his caring children Jordan McKayla Baugus of St. Paul, IN, Corey Brock-Baugus of Georgetown, OH; Anthony “Bubby” Wayne Baugus II of Hamersville, OH, and Cheyenne Nicole Baugus of Mt. Orab, OH; his adoring parents Jim & Paula Baugus of Hamersville, OH, and Gilbert Baker of Felicity, OH; his wonderful siblings John Baugus of Hamersville, OH, PG Baker of Felciity, OH, and Stacie Baker of Felicity, OH; along with his adored grandchildren James Conner Parker, and Remmington Aaron Parker.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154, family and friends will be received from 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Neals Corner Cemetery.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Cancer Free Kids c/o Childrens Hospital Cincinnati.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family.