Travis R Miller

Travis Ray Miller, age 41 of Sardinia, Ohio died Saturday, May 26, 2018 at his residence after a life long battle with kidney disease. He was born March 16 , Travis Ray Miller, age 41 of Sardinia, Ohio died Saturday, May 26, 2018 at his residence after a life long battle with kidney disease. He was born 1977 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Kenneth Ray Miller and Cheryl (Morgan) Dail e y. Travis was preceded in death by one sister – Crystal Hiser, grandparents – David and Mary Miller, Howard Morgan and Gib Dailey and one uncle – Stephen Morgan.

Mr. Miller is survived by his parents – Kenneth R. Miller and Cheryl Dailey and husband Bradley all of Sardinia, Ohio; one brother – Nicholas Dailey and wife Jessica of Sardinia, Ohio; five nieces and nephews – Dakota and Dalton Hiser and K i nz e , Harvest and Landrey Dailey; grandmothers – Betty Crawford of Georgetown, Ohio and Ruby Dailey of Sardinia, Ohio and his girlfriend – Stephanie Wilmoth of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church, 8080 State Route 124, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. Pastor Dan Lamb will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Sardinia Cemetery in Sardinia, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.