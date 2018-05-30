Travis R Miller

Travis Ray Miller, age 41 of Sardinia, Ohio died Saturday, May 26, 2018 at his residence after a life long battle with kidney disease. He was born March 16, 1977 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Kenneth Ray Miller and Cheryl (Morgan) Dailey. Travis was preceded in death by one sister – Crystal Hiser, grandparents – David and Mary Miller, Howard Morgan and Gib Dailey and one uncle – Stephen Morgan.
Mr. Miller is survived by his parents – Kenneth R. Miller and Cheryl Dailey and husband Bradley all of Sardinia, Ohio; one brother – Nicholas Dailey and wife Jessica of Sardinia, Ohio; five nieces and nephews – Dakota and Dalton Hiser and Kinze, Harvest and Landrey Dailey; grandmothers – Betty Crawford of Georgetown, Ohio and Ruby Dailey of Sardinia, Ohio and his girlfriend – Stephanie Wilmoth of Georgetown, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church, 8080 State Route 124, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. Pastor Dan Lamb will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Sardinia Cemetery in Sardinia, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.
