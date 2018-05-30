Roger V Kirk

Roger Victor Kirk, age 76, of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away Thursday May 24th, 2018, loving father of John (Lisa) Kirk, Jeff (Bobbi) Kirk and Jill (Brandon) Maham, cherished brother of Betty, Norman, Gerald and Jackie, loving grandfather of Adam, Kara, Kristin, Kody, Tiffani, Monica, Logan, Alex and Evan, cherished great grandfather of Zaida Ann, Ronnie Lee, Shaila Rose, Jace and Braylen and many nieces and nephews. Roger worked as a machinist for 22 years at the DC Morrison Company and for 18 years at US Powermatic Burke. Roger was preceded in death by his father Victor, mother Dorothy and brothers William and Robert. Services will be held at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held Thursday May 31st, 2018 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.