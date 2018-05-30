Paul D Gardner

Paul Douglas Gardner, age 67, of Russellville, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. He was born on February 22, 1951 in Clark County to Willard Edwin and Lucy Jane Peters Gardner. He was a 1969 graduate of Graham High School in St. Paris, Ohio and a 1971 graduate of Clark State Community College where he obtained his Associate Degree in Business. Paul spent most of his career in youth ministry at several different churches. He was passionate about helping young people establish themselves in Christ. He always encouraged them to attend Ohio Christian University and was instrumental in at least a dozen teens making that choice. He coached and coordinated quiz programs for over forty years. He was one of the co-founders of The Ohio Bible Quiz Association and was recently appointed to the World Bible Quiz Board; he always remained faithful and passionate about the quizzing program. Paul and his wife were members at the Maysville Church of Christ in Christian Union in Kentucky and they also attended the Resonance Church in Mt. Orab. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, striking-up conversations with strangers, ministering to the youth, following the Cincinnati Reds, and being with his family and grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Bart Gardner. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Phyllis Jean Hyatt Gardner, whom he married on November 18, 1977; his children, Erica (Aron) Kirk and Elizabeth (Victor) Olivieri; grandchildren, Isabelle, Judah, Selah, Levi, and Baby Kirk arriving in August, Chloe, Micah, and Hattie Olivieri; and siblings, Edwin (Marlene) Gardner of Gainesville, Florida, Raymond Gardner of Covington, Ohio, and Jerry (Vonda) Gardner of Troy, Ohio. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. The first funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the Maysville Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1414 Forest Ave., Maysville, Kentucky 41056, with Pastor Aron Kirk officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. The second funeral service will be held on Monday, June 4, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at the Christiansburg Church of Christ in Christian Union, 5020 Panhandle Rd., St. Paris, Ohio 43072, with Pastor Aron Kirk officiating with burial to follow at the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Donnelsville, Ohio. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Brown County Christian Academy Bible Quiz Program, 116 College Ave., Sardinia, Ohio 45171. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com