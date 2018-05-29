Two arrested after shooting

By Wayne Gates –

A dispute at a home on Wells Goecke Road near Georgetown led to a man getting shot with a shotgun on May 19.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, 36 year old Calvin Jackson shot 46 year old Fred Lillie for an as yet unknown reason.

Lillie was taken by an unknown man to Grandma and Grandpa’s Carryout in Wahlsburg suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition as of May 19.

Jackson was arrested in Montgomery County on May 21. He remains there at press time, but he will be returned to Brown County at some point to face charges.

Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said that Jackson is facing one count of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault.

34 year old Teela Carrington is also in the Brown County Jail in connection with the incident.

“Carrington is a girlfriend to the suspect, Calvin Jackson. She transported him away from the scene. That’s the reason she has been charged with obstructing justice,” said Ellis. Carrington later turned herself in to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin said that Jackson’s case would be presented to a grand jury in the near future where specific charges will be determined.