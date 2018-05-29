Sheriff Ellis meets VP Pence

By Wayne Gates –

Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis met Vice President Mike Pence and his wife while on national guard duty in Indiana last week.

Ellis is the Commander of the 38th Infantry Division out of Indianapolis, Indiana. Pence stopped there ahead of Armed Forces Day on Friday, May 18.

“When I spoke to him, I had the opportunity to provide him some information about the headquarters of the 38th Infantry Division, our mission and the training we were conducting at the time of his visit,” Ellis said.

In a transcript of Pence’s remarks released by the White House, the Vice President said “We’re here because (May 19) is Armed Forces Day, and on behalf of our family, my wife Karen and myself, on behalf of families across this country, and on behalf of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the United States, we are here to say to you and your families, thank you for your service. You make us proud every day.”

After he spoke, Ellis said that Pence and his wife spent some time with the troops.

“The Vice President took time to shake many soldiers hands and the words that he provided were greatly appreciated by the soldiers,” he said.

Ellis added that both he and the soldiers were very pleased that the vice president was interested in their mission.