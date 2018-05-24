Lady Warrior track standouts are regional bound

Brown, Staggs, Hopkins, and Fannin compete for top four finishes in Div. II District Championship Meet –

By Wade Linville –

Some members of the Eastern High School girls’ track & field team headed to Division II Region 7 Championship Meet at Muskingum after placing among the top four in their events while competing in the Division II District Championships at Washington Court House last week.

Eastern senior Madison Hopkins was among those to earn a berth in the regional championship meet, placing third in the district in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.00.

Hopkins also advanced to the regional meet in the 200 meter dash by placing fourth in the district with a time of 27.45, and she will be competing in the long jump at the regional meet after placing runner-up in the event at the district meet with a leap of 17-00.75.

Eastern freshman Emma Brown earned a berth in the regional championships by placing third in the district in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.35.

Eastern senior Cassidy Staggs headed to the regional championships in the 300 meter hurdle race, placing fourth in the event at the district meet with a time of 51.03.

The Eastern Lady Warriors’ 4×400 meter relay team made up of Brown, Staggs, sophomore Emily Fannin, and Hopkins placed third overall in the district finals with a time of 4:24.28, qualifying to compete in the regional meet.

The Eastern Lady Warriors placed eighth of 14 teams in the Southeast District Division II Championship Meet at Washington Court House with a score of 51.50, while the Eastern Warriors placed 15th of 16 teams in the district championships with a score of 6.50.