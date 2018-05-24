James D Leis

James David Leis, 62 of Ripley, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 20, 2018 at Kenton Point Care Center in Maysville, Kentucky after a four year battle with colon cancer. Jim was born December 29, 1955 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Robert and Wanda Leis of Gun Barrel, Texas. He was a twelve year veteran of the Army National Guard. He retired from Trinity Industries in 1999. He was preceded in death by his three sons, James David Leis Jr, Bradley Leis and Jacob Leis, his sisters Diane Pernicka and Beverley Leis of Middletown, and by father-in-law Sam Barnett.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years Brenda (Barnett) Leis, mother-in-law Mary Burnett. his daughter Jennifer Leis and Son Justin Leis, granddaughters Madelyn & Rileigh Bryant of Ripley and Adalyn Leis and her mom Ashly Owens of Hugo, OK. Brother Robert Leis of Dayton,Ohio, Steve (Sharon) Bailey of Fairfield, OH, Floyd (Connie) Leis of Germantown, OH, Linda (Phil) Adams of Middletown, OH, Shawn (Kacy) Leis of Texas and Mike (Janet) Leis of Camden,OH. Sister-in-law Sharlene (Tony) Morris of Ripley, OH and Phyllis Barnett Hernandez of Aberdeen, Ohio. Numerous niece, nephews and cousins. His best friend Corey Fowler.

After cremation there will be a celebration of life dinner at the Huntington Township Fire Station on Saturday, May 26, 2018 from 2:00 to 5:00.