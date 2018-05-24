Edna Hobar

Edna Virginia Hobar “Jenny Moon”, age 86 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Hospice of Cincinnati – East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was retired from the Keebler Company and a member of the Mt. Orab Church of Christ and the Mt. Orab VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Jenny was born July 15, 1931 in Tateville, Kentucky the daughter of the late John and Lucy (Morrow) Colyer. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands – Floyd Moon in 1959 and Stephen Hobar in 2009 and nineteen brothers and sisters. Edna Virginia Hobar “Jenny Moon”, age 86 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Hospice of Cincinnati – East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was retired from the Keebler Company and a member of the Mt. Orab Church of Christ and the Mt. Orab VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Jenny was born July 15, 1931 in Tateville, Kentucky the daughter of the late John and Lucy (Morrow) Colyer. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands – Floyd Moon in 1959 and Stephen Hobar in 2009 and nineteen brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Hobar is survived by two sons – Danny Moon and wife Betina of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Bruce Moon and wife Jamie of Cincinnati, Ohio; six grandchildren – Amy Harney and husband Chris of Lexington, Kentucky, Mindy Caudill and husband Josh of Loveland, Ohio, Kristin Massner and husband Brandon of Batavia, Ohio, Jessica Evans and husband Zach of Cincinnati, Ohio and Rebecca and Ryan Sowers both of Cincinnati, Ohio; five great grandchildren – Eleanor Harney, Quenton Caudill and Kylin, Zane and Reece Massner; one sister – Louise Mullins of Tateville, Kentucky and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Vernon Green will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati OH 45227.