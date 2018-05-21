Talking ‘Drugs, Danger and Death’ to kids

By Wayne Gates –

Ripley High School students heard about the dangers of drugs from a number of community leaders on May 9.

Brown County Probate/Juvenile Judge Danny Bubp, Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force Commander Justin Conley and Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin all spoke to the students about “Drugs, Danger and Death.”

All three men laid out the current drug problem in plain terms for the students. They talked about the dangers of heroin overdose, methamphetamine use and driving under the influence.

Conley even shared with students about the time that he was shot in the back in 2010 by a man who had been drinking alcohol.

Conley survived the encounter because he was wearing a bullet-resistant vest. The man who shot him was killed in a gun battle with Conley and then Mt. Orab Police Officer Chris Hodges.

Following the assembly, RULH Principal Chris Young said that the message was an important one for the students to hear.

“They hear these kinds of warnings from us every day. It’s always nice for them to hear them from other people who are see more of it that we do. It’s part of the educational process for them,” he said.

“To have the judge and these others come to us and speak about the dangers of drugs and their use is a great thing. It shows how invested they are in the kids of Brown County.”

Bubp has appeared with Corbin, Conley, Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis and others at similar events in the county this school year.