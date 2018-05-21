LaJune Perkins, 91 years old of Felicity, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Wife of the late Oscar Perkins. She is survived by her Sons: Drew (Mindy Luck) Perkins, Ricky (Cheryl) Perkins and the late Gary Perkins. Daughters: Sherry (Ed) Rader and Sylvia (Mike) Doherty. 6 Grandchildren. 7 Great-Grandchildren. Late Parents: William McKinley “Mac” and Nellie Bartlett. Late Brother: Emmett Bartlett. Late Sister: Ethelene Bartlett Prather. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Friends. Member of the VFW Post #7496 Auxiliary and Clermont Senior Citizen Group. Funeral Services will be at the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Chilo Hill Cemetery, Chilo, Ohio. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.