KiCam Books and Gifts opens in Mt. Orab

By Martha B. Jacob –

The Village of Mt. Orab welcomed another new business to the neighborhood with the grand opening of KiCam Books and Gifts, located at 309 North High Street in the location where Dominoes recently moved out of.

KiCam Books and Gifts is owned and operated by Lori Highlander, the mother of Kilee Brookbank, a burn survivor, author and fundraiser for burn treatment from Georgetown.

The shop offers signed copies of Kilee Brookbank’s books including “Beautiful Scars” and “Digger the Hero Dog.” She is also the founder of the non-profit ‘Kilee Gives Back Foundation.’

“We actually had a soft opening of our shop on April 14 this year which was our first day of business,” said Highlander. “We were very excited to have our grand opening on Saturday, May 12, which was fun for us all.

“Right now we have four employees, Cameron Brookbank, Sadie Workman, Jordan Puckett and Luke Gast.”

The new book and gift shop offers books, unique gifts for all occasions, home decor items, ‘Build-a-Buddy (children can select and create a stuffed animal), and custom book ordering.