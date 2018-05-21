Hackworth gets six years

By Wayne Gates –

Billy Hackworth will spend the next six years in prison for causing the overdose death of Clint Doss last October.

Hackworth pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter, a first degree felony, on May 9 before Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler.

Hackworth was arrested in December of last year after the body of Doss was found in a ditch near Mt. Orab on October 13 of 2017.

Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin told The News Democrat at that time what authorities believe happened to cause the death of Doss.

“We know that Clint Doss was with his mother up until about ten o’clock, at which time he started getting messages from Mr. Hackworth. His mother dropped him off at a residence where we believe he met up with Mr. Hackworth and was provided drugs, and through the evidence, we believe that his body was dumped several hours later,” Corbin said.

The body was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office who determined the cause of death to be from multiple drug intoxication.