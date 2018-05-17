Notable softball season reaches end for Eastern

By Wade Linville –

A notable 2018 spring softball campaign that included an exciting post-season tournament run has reached an end for the Eastern Lady Warriors.

The Lady Warriors, as the district tournament No. 4 seed, would cap off their season with a 6-1 loss to No. 1 seed Wheelersburg in the Southeast District Division III District Semifinals at Unioto on May 16.

The Lady Warriors earned a berth in the district semifinals after claiming sectional wins over No. 13 seed West Union (21-0) and No. 5 seed Minford (3-2).

The Lady Warriors entered post-season tournament play after finishing their regular season unbeaten in conference play to earn the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Gold Ball.

The Lady Warriors will definitely miss their three seniors – Whitney Broughton, Brittney Koewler, and Jennisa Fisher – who will be lost to graduation, but you can expect a bright future for the Lady Warriors as they return the majority of their starters from this year’s SHAC Division I champion team when they take the field for their 2019 softball campaign.