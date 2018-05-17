Notable softball season reaches end for Eastern

May 17, 2018 News Democrat Sports 0
(photo provided): A successful season has reached an end for the Eastern Lady Warriors, a skilled varsity softball squad that finished their regular season with a perfect conference record of 13-0 to capture the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division I Title, earning an SHAC Gold Ball, and making a post-season tournament run that took them to the Southeast District Division III Semifinals. Front row, from the left, Andrea Edmisten, Madilynn Murphy, Ashlee Minnix, Kameron Tomlin, Maggie Dorsey, and Brittany Koewler; back row, head coach Harold Dorsey, Allison Malott, Morgan Reynolds, Jayden Koehler, Whitney Broughton, Jenissa Fisher, Taylor Dotson, and assistant coach Dan Edmisten.

By Wade Linville – 

A notable 2018 spring softball campaign that included an exciting post-season tournament run has reached an end for the Eastern Lady Warriors.
The Lady Warriors, as the district tournament No. 4 seed, would cap off their season with a 6-1 loss to No. 1 seed Wheelersburg in the Southeast District Division III District Semifinals at Unioto on May 16.
The Lady Warriors earned a berth in the district semifinals after claiming sectional wins over No. 13 seed West Union (21-0) and No. 5 seed Minford (3-2).
The Lady Warriors entered post-season tournament play after finishing their regular season unbeaten in conference play to earn the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Gold Ball.
The Lady Warriors will definitely miss their three seniors – Whitney Broughton, Brittney Koewler, and Jennisa Fisher – who will be lost to graduation, but you can expect a bright future for the Lady Warriors as they return the majority of their starters from this year’s SHAC Division I champion team when they take the field for their 2019 softball campaign.