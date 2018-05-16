Margaret K Dunham

Margaret Kathryn Dunham, age 96 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Sunday, May 13, 2018 at the Batavia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Batavia, Ohio. She was retired from and a member of the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. Margaret was born October 11, 1921 in Owensville, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert Joseph and Emma (Akerman) Savage. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Ralph Dunham, one brother – Robert Joseph Savage, Jr. and one sister – Frances Jeannette Campbell. Margaret Kathryn Dunham, age 96 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Sunday, May 13, 2018 at the Batavia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Batavia, Ohio. She was retired from and a member of the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. Margaret was born October 11, 1921 in Owensville, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert Joseph and Emma (Akerman) Savage. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Ralph Dunham, one brother – Robert Joseph Savage, Jr. and one sister – Frances Jeannette Campbell.

Mrs. Dunham is survived by many nieces, nephews, great, great-great and great-great- great nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 18, 2018 at the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. Rev. Jerry Gardner will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. at the church. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.