Paul R Gorman

Paul Richard Gorman, age 48 of Manchester, Ohio, died Friday, May 11, 2018 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Home in West Union, Ohio. He was born February 22, 1970 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Judy Carol (DeAtley) Call of Manchester, Ohio and the late John Allen Gorman. He was also preceded in death by two sisters – Debi Kennedy and Denise Kennedy.

In addition to his mother, Paul is survived by three brothers – Steve DeAtley (Katherine) of Seaman, Ohio, Wes Gorman of Crestview Hills, Kentucky and Brian Gorman (Jeannie) of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; his beloved grandmother – Francis Mitchell of Ripley, Ohio; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Jamie Mitchell will officiate. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery.