Martha J Thompson

Martha Jean (Gerdes) Cunningham Thompson, age 83 of Georgetown, Ohio went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 10, 2018. She was at peace, surrounded by her family at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. Martha was born August 16, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Harry, Sr. and Della (Stern) Gerdes. She was also preceded in death by her first husband – John Cunningham, whom she was married to from June of 1955 until his death in 1983 and her second husband – Gordon Thompson who died in 2013; her twin sister – Rosemary Kessen and brother – Father Harry Gerdes. Martha worked in daycare for many years and later began working at the former Brown County General Hospital until her retirement in 1999. She was a loyal member of St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Martha is survived by two daughters – Kathleen Hardyman and husband Mark of Russellville, Ohio and Marlene Newman and husband Martin of Winchester, Ohio; five grandchildren – Jason Hardyman and wife Nichole, Carrie Hardyman and special friend Dave Eversole, Christina Williams and special friend Jesse Jamison, Jennifer Newman and special friend James Sentney and Latrisha Newman; nine great grandchildren – Alexis, Kori, Christen, Marcus and Lucas Williams; Connor and Carly Hardyman and Mariaha and James Sentney; one brother – Corwin Gerdes of Lawrenceburg, Indiana and many special nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. – 11:15 A.M. Saturday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to: Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activities Fund, 5280 US 68 &62, Ripley OH 45167 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Great Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati OH 45203. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com