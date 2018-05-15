Danny R Vaughn

Danny Ray Vaughn, age 57 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Sunday, May 13, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was a farmer. Mr. Vaughn was born March 6, 1961 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late James and Barbara (Carter) Vaughn. He was also preceded in death by one brother – Randy Vaughn.

Mr. Vaughn is survived by two sisters – Joy Powell (Richard) of South Carolina and Tonya Shelton (fiancé, Dean Bennington) of Higginsport, Ohio; two brothers – James Vaughn (Melodee) of New Richmond, Ohio and Virgil Carter of Georgetown, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends.