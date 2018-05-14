GEV students are painting murals in Georgetown

This beautiful hand painted mural can be viewed on a wall in the Georgetown Office Supply, 107 N. Main Street in Georgetown. It was painted by Georgetown High School juniors. The art teacher from Georgetown, Thad Wallace came up with the design that was fun and showed some key points of Georgetown and Brown County history. It includes a bust of Ulysses S. Grant, the outline of Ohio and the county, the state bird, Georgetown’s mascot and the letter G among other things. The group has been asked to paint other murals in the village. Shown from left to right are Thad Wallace, Laura Wood, Julie Kuebler, Madison Young and Gerry Faust. Faust is the owner of the Office Supply store.