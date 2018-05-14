David W Barnett

David Wayne Barnett, 60, of Manchester passed away Monday at his home after a struggle with cancer. A resident of Brown County for over 25 years, he was born and raised in Middletown, Ohio, before serving briefly in the U.S. Army Reserve. He will be remembered as “Dave” to his former coworkers with the Village of Ripley maintenance department. The eldest son of David Barnett and Marcella Francis Barnett, Wayne is survived by his two children, Tanya Reneé Barnett and David Wayne Barnett II of Germantown, Ohio; his brothers, Robert Barnett of Manchester, Randy Barnett and his wife Jackie of Middletown, and Johnny Barnett of Middletown; and his sister, Cheryl Vogel and her husband Rudi of Rowan County, Kentucky. In lieu of services, the family will be hosting a memorial picnic at Shelter 10 at Sebald Park in Middletown, Ohio, on Saturday, May 26 from 1pm to 5 p.m., for friends and family to celebrate Wayne’s life and pay respects.