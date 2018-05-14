Brittany Stykes remembered

By Wayne Gates –

For five years now, the family and friends of Brittany Stykes have gathered on May 4 to celebrate her birthday.

They stand near the spot on Highway 68 near Gooselick Road where she was gunned down while behind the wheel on August 28, 2013. The crime is still unsolved.

Her 14 month old daughter Aubree was also hit by gunfire during the attack, finally recovering from a bullet wound to the head after multiple surgeries. She’s now approaching her sixth birthday with her mother’s killer still free.

The group stands in the rain. It always seems to be raining on the evening of May 4, with dark skies present at every gathering since the first one in 2014.

They pray, hug and cry. Then they release orange balloons. Orange was Brittany’s favorite color. And they all want two things…answers and an arrest.