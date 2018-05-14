Applegate chosen for commissioner

By Wayne Gates –

Brown County primary voters went to the polls on May 4. Here are the unofficial results.

In the only opposed race for county office, incumbent Brown County Commissioner Tony Applegate defeated challenger David Daniel on the Republican ballot by a two to one margin, winning 67 percent of the vote. Applegate will take office for another four year term in January because local democrats did not field a candidate for the office.

“I would like to thank the voters of Brown County for giving me another four years to serve them,” Applegate said.

Second District Congressman Brad Wenstrup, State Representative Doug Green and Brown County Auditor Jill Hall were also unopposed on the Republican side, but all will face opposition on the November ballot.

Wenstrup will face Jill Schiller of Cincinnati in the general election.

Green will face Jeff Richards, who defeated Brian Flick in the democrat primary.

Hall will face Margaret Triplett for the Brown County Auditor seat in November. Triplett was unopposed on the democrat side.