SBAAC track & field teams compete for league titles

Lady Broncos finish runner-up in American Division –

By Wade Linville –

The 2018 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference Track & Field Championship Meet wrapped up this past week. It was Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School playing host to this year’s SBAAC regular season finale held May 7 and May9 at Vern Hawkins Field, and of the teams from high schools in Brown County, it was the Western Brown Lady Broncos finding the most success. The Lady Broncos finished runner-up in the SBAAC American Division with a team score of 125, while the New Richmond Lions captured the American Division Title with a score of 166.

Wilmington finished third in SBAAC American Division high school girls’ standings, followed by Goshen in fourth place, Clinton-Massie in fifth, and Batavia placing sixth.

The Lady Broncos claimed the top two spots in the 300 meter hurdle race with Audra Compton placing first overall with a winning time of 48.32 and Brooklyn O’Hara placing runner-up with a time of 49.02.

Western Brown senior Mary Sizer captured the American Division Title in the shot put event with a winning throw of 32-01.

Western Brown’s Sophie Leto claimed the American Division crown in the 800 meter run with a winning time of 2:32.68. Leto also won the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:01.81 and ran for a runner-up finish in the 200 meter dash, posting a time of 27.51.

Winning the American Division Title in the long jump was Western Brown’s Maycee Dunn with a leap of 14-05. Dunn also captured the American Division championship in the high jump, topping the bar at 5-00.

It was New Richmond’s Aubree Story winning the American Division in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.36.

Western Brown’s Carson Jones ran for a third place finish in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 13:17.02. Carson Jones also placed third in the 1,600 meter race with a finish time of 5:59.34.

Western Brown’s 4×200 meter relay team made up of Compton, Bre Large, O’Hara, and Leto placed runner-up with a finish time of 1:54.39.

The Lady Broncos’ 4×400 meter relay team consisting of Alanis Daugherty, Kiara Smith, Compton, and Jones finished in fourth place with a time of 4:38.44.

Western Brown’s 4×100 meter relay team (Maycee Dunn, Sierra Darlington, Dakota Jones, and Madison Flischel) placed fourth overall with a time of 56.96, earning the Lady Broncos four team points.

O’Hara placed fourth in the 100 meter dash finals with a time of 13.80.

Western Brown’s Hallee Williams placed fourth in the discus event with a throw of 75-01.

Western Brown’s Mikayla Honeycutt tied for runner-up in the pole vault event, topping the bar at 7-06.

SBAAC AMERICAN DIVISION HS GIRLS FINAL STANDINGS

1. New Richmond 166

2. Western Brown 125

3. Wilmington 108

4. Goshen 50

5. Clinton-Massie 47

6. Batavia 26

In SBAAC National Division high school girls’ action, it was the Blanchester Lady Wildcats staking claim to the league title with a score of 179.50. Williamsburg finished runner-up with a team score of 157, followed by Clermont Northeastern in third place, and the Georgetown Lady G-Men rounding out the top four teams.

Georgetown’s 4×400 meter relay team made up of Hailey Gregory, Desiree Carter, Allyson McHenry, and Hannah Gregory ran for a National Division Title with a winning time of 4:41.58.

The Georgetown 4×800 girls relay team (Laura Wood, Madison Moore, McHenry, and Carter) ran for a runner-up finish with a time of 11:40.15.

Georgetown’s Desiree Carter placed third in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:46.24.

Georgetown’s Madison Moore placed third in the 300 meter hurdle race with a time of 54.68.

Georgetown’s 4×200 meter relay team consisting of Hailey Gregory, Danielle Williams, Moore, and McHenry ran for a fourth place finish with a time of 2:02.38.

Wood topped the bar at 4-04 to place fourth overall in the high jump event.

Georgetown’s Kaylee Powell placed third in the pole vault event (7-06).

SBAAC NATIONAL DIVISION HS GIRLS FINAL STANDINGS

1. Blanchester 179.5

2. Williamsburg 157

3. Clermont NE 79

4. Georgetown 59

5. Bethel-Tate 48.5

6. East Clinton 21

7. Felicity-Fr. 14

The Western Brown Broncos teamed up for a fourth place overall finish in the SBAAC American Division with a score of 83. Winning the SBAAC American Division in high school boys’ competition was Clinton-Massie with a score of 131.

Western Brown’s Chase Easterling ran for a runner-up finish in the 3,200 meter race, posting a time of 10:48.51. Winning the 3,200 meter run in the American Division was Wilmington’s Simon Heys with a time of 10:41.61.

Easterling also ran for a runner-up finish in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:35.56, while Heys won the mile race with a time of 4:35.28.

Western Brown’s Rob Conaty captured the American Division Title in the 400 meter dash with a winning time of 52.35 and ran for a runner-up finish in the 800 meter race, posting a time of 2:05.32.

Winning the American Division championship in the shot put event was Western Brown’s Zach Craig with a throw of 49-05.

The Western Brown Broncos’ 4×400 meter relay team (Rob Conaty, Wesley O’Hara, Christian Whisner, and Chance Moore) placed third in the American Division with a time of 3:41.31.

The Broncos’ 4×800 meter relay team made up of Easterling, Cade Eyre, Nicholas Garrido, and Conaty placed third overall with a time of 8:40.22.

Moore placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 19-05.

Western Brown’s Jake Finn placed third in the high jump (5-10).

Western Brown’s Jacob Haggerty placed fourth in the pole vault event, topping the bar at 11-06.

SBAAC AMERICAN DIVISION HS BOYS FINAL STANDINGS

1. Clinton-Massie 131

2. Wilmington 119

3. New Richmond 108

4. Western Brown 83

5. Goshen 62

6. Batavia 20

The Georgetown G-Men placed fifth of seven teams in the SBAAC National Division with a score of 66, but they were backed by some impressive individual performances.

Georgetown senior Logan Doss claimed the National Division Title in the long jump with a leap of 20-09.6.

Georgetown’s Joshua Galley placed third in the high jump, topping the bar at 5-08.

Georgetown’s 4×400 meter relay team made up of Emerson Cahall, Tanner Ellis, Finn Tomlin, and Joshua Galley captured the National Division Title in their event with a winning time of 3:39.92.

The Georgetown 4×800 meter relay team made up of Emerson Cahall, Tanner Ellis, Joshua Galley, and Finn Tomlin ran for a runner-up finish with a time of 8:36.65.

Georgetown’s 4×200 meter relay team consisting of Tomlin, Cahall, Doss, and Riley Powell placed third in the National Division with a finish time of 1:38.53.

Tomlin placed runner-up in the 400 meter dash with a time of 52.93.

Ellis placed third in the 800 meter race with a finish time of 2:05.52.

SBAAC NATIONAL DIVISION HS BOYS FINAL STANDINGS

1. Bethel-Tate 142.5

2. Blanchester 119

3. Williamsburg 103

4. Clermont NE 72

5. Georgetown 66

6. East Clinton 48.5

7. Felicity-Fr. 13