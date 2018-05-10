Lady Warriors earn SHAC Gold Ball

Eastern softball squad finishes regular season perfect in conference play at 13-0 –

By Wade Linville –

The Eastern Lady Warriors have earned a Southern Hills Athletic Conference Gold Ball to add to their trophy case after finishing their regular season as the SHAC Division I softball champs with a perfect 13-0 record in conference play. The SHAC Gold Ball is only awarded to teams that finish perfect in conference play with no losses or ties.

After wrapping up their regular season as SHAC Division I champs, the Lady Warriors entered Southeast District Division III Sectional Tournament play as the No. 4 seed and were able to claim a 21-0 victory over No. 13 seed West Union in round one of sectional play on May 8 at Eastern High School.

The Lady Warriors were scheduled to face No. 5 seed Minford in sectional play on May 11.

The Lady Warriors are coached by Harold Dorsey and includes players: Allison Malott, Morgan Reynolds, Jayden Koehler, Whitney Broughton, Jenissa Fisher, Taylor Dotson, Andrea Edmisten, Madilynn Murphy, Ashlee Minnix, Kameron Tomlin, Maggie Dorsey, Brittney Koewler, and Emily Bradford.