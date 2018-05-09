Valerie J Shelton

Valerie Jean Shelton, age 71 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, April 26, 2018 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She was a retired Health Inspector for Hamilton County, Ohio. Valerie was born January 3, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Vernon Gene and Ailene J. (Parker) Lewis. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one son – Joseph “Big Joe” Shelton and one nephew – Matthew Shane Lewis. Valerie Jean Shelton, age 71 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, April 26, 2018 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She was a retired Health Inspector for Hamilton County, Ohio. Valerie was born January 3, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Vernon Gene and Ailene J. (Parker) Lewis. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one son – Joseph “Big Joe” Shelton and one nephew – Matthew Shane Lewis.

Ms. Shelton is survived by one daughter – Vicki Carrington and husband Mike of Georgetown, Ohio; five grandchildren – Alexandra Carrington and fiancé Connor Truesdale of Amelia, Ohio, Mackenzi Carrington and Quin Sandlin, Sydney Carrington, Anthony Carrington and Brandon Carrington all of Georgetown, Ohio; one great grandson – Carter Carrington; twin brother – Val Lewis I and fiancé Sharon Hanselman of Georgetown, Ohio; one nephew – Val Lewis II and wife Sara of Georgetown, Ohio; one great nephew – Elijah Lewis of Georgetown, Ohio; one great niece – Abigayle Jones of Anderson Township, Ohio and step- mother – Bobbie Lewis of California.

Following cremation, Celebration of Life services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Friday, May 4, 2018 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Inurnment will be at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial contributions m ay be made to Stein Hospice , 100 Liming Farm Road, Mt.Orab OH 45154.