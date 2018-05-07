G’town to listen to businesses

By Wayne Gates –

The Village of Georgetown is looking to take the pulse of the local business economy.

During the month of May, the village is going to engage in a Business Retention Blitz, with village officials meeting with business owners and local leaders to gather information on the state of business in Georgetown.

“This is the first step in an economic development plan for the village. The purpose of this is to go out and interact with all our local businesses and talk to them. We want to see if they have any expansion plans or if there is anything that the village can do to help the local business environment,” said Georgetown Village Administrator Art Owens.

“We are trying to identify areas that might be troublesome for local businesses so we can adjust those.”

According to Owens, the village plans to do the following through the visits;

• Develop a clearer picture of the number and types of businesses operating in Georgetown;

• Better understand the workforce needs of local businesses;

• Anticipate and recognize any challenges that are threatening local businesses; and

• Create an open dialogue between businesses and city officials.