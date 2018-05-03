Warriors hammer out 24-0 win over Blue Jays

By Wade Linville –

The Eastern Warrior bats were able to hammer out a 24-0 league win over the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays on April 26 at Eastern High School.

It was originally scheduled as a home game for the Jays in the league outing that was moved to Eastern High School due to wet field conditions in Ripley.

Eastern junior Michael Schmid pitched all five innings for the Warriors, finishing with 10 strikeouts in the April 26 game that was called early by mercy rule.

It was senior left-hander Isaac Garlejo starting at the mound for the Jays once again this season, a game in which the Warrior bats were quick to heat up.

Eastern sophomore Ian Wiles and junior Warrior Ethan Battson hammered out five hits each in the win, while sophomore teammate Hunter Ruckel put together a three-hit game.

Battson led the way in RBIs with five, while Ruckel and freshman Warrior Colton Vaughn ended the evening with four RBIs apiece.

Garlejo struck out three on a day when the Warrior bats were swift and accurate.

The Jays may have been held run-less but they weren’t held hit-less. Ripley senior Heath Adams cranked out a nice single in the bottom of the second inning.

The Warriors were back in action April 27, suffering a non-league loss at Scott, but they would follow up with an 18-3 win over the Manchester Greyhounds in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play on April 30.

The Warriors were scheduled to face the West Union Dragons in a league game on the road May 1, and they are back at home May 3 to host Miami Valley Christian for a non-league contest.

As for the Jays, their search for a league win this season continues. They Jays were scheduled to host the North Adams Green Devils on May 1 and the Whiteoak Wildcats on May 2 as their regular season winds down.