Rockets down the ‘Hounds, squeak past Peebles

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets wrapped up the month of April by claiming two wins in their last three games.

Coming off a 7-2 league loss on the road to the Fairfield Lions, the Rockets played host to the Manchester Greyhounds on April 26 to capture a 9-1 victory in Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division II play. On April 30 the Fayetteville-Perry varsity baseball team was able to escape Peebles with a narrow 3-2 league win.

The Rockets have had their share of “ups” and “downs” on the field this season but have shown more consistency recently as they managed to up their overall record to 5-10 with some recent victories.

The Rockets stood at a 5-6 record in SHAC play following a May 1 loss at home to the Fairfield Lions by a close score of 5-4.

The Rockets were scheduled to face the West Union Dragons in a SHAC contest on the road May 2, and on May 3 they were scheduled to host the North Adams Green Devils for a league game before venturing to Georgetown for a non-league game against the G-Men on May 4.

The Rockets were then scheduled to host the Eastern Warriors in SHAC play on May 5 before kicking off the sectional tourney.

The Rockets, as the No. 12 seed, will play host to the No. 14 seed Georgetown G-Men in round one of the Southwest District Division III Sectional Tournament on Monday, May. 7.