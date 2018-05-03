Local runners compete in Boston Marathon

Two local running legends, Chad Sexton and Nathan Hauke, recently qualified for and participated in the 2018 Boston Marathon.

Despite brutal weather conditions, both runners were able to complete their seventh marathon.

Chad Sexton finished at 3:03.44, which averages out to seven minutes a mile.

Sexton’s time has already qualified him for the 2019 Boston Marathon.

Nathan Hauke finished at 3:18 for a 7:34 per mile average over the 26.2 mile course.

Sexton and Hauke have been training and competing for 27 years, while teammates at Eastern Brown High School and Berea College. They currently teach and coach cross country and track & field at Western Brown.