Lady Warriors to face West Union in round one of SE District Sectional Tournament

The sectional tournament draws have been posted for local high school softball and baseball teams, and the Eastern Lady Warriors (9-3 at the time of the tournament draw) have received the No. 4 seed and will host the No. 13 West Union Lady Dragons (2-9) in round one of sectional play on May 8.

A win over West Union in round one would put the Lady Warriors up against the winner of the May 8 sectional game between No. 5 seed Minford (8-5) and No. 12 seed Portsmouth (3-12) on May 11.

The Lady Warriors were scheduled to wrap up their regular season on May 7 with a Southern Hills Athletic Conference game at North Adams High School with hopes of staking claim to this year’s SHAC Division I title.