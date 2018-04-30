Our beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend, Jean Bunch (Molitor) passed away peacefully at Hospice of Cincinnati on March 31, 2018 in Cincinnati, OH at the age of 61. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 21,1956 in Wilmington, OH to Harry and Ellen (Johnson) Molitor. She graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1974 and attended Morehead State University where she was a member of the varsity cheerleading team and the Kappa Delta Sorority. She worked many years in sales and marketing while living in Bradenton, FL and eventually became a stay- at-home mother. In 1981, she married Everett Ross Bunch in Dayton, OH and later divorced. Over their 16-year marriage, they had two children, Cynthia (Bunch) Owen and Blake Bunch and she also lovingly welcomed Ross’s sons, Wendell Bunch and Brandon Bunch, as her own. Her children remember her as the most loving, thoughtful mother who always put others before herself. These qualities truly made her the best mother. Jeannie’s greatest accomplishment and joy was being a mother and grandmother. When she wasn’t watching Blake’s baseball games or visiting Cynthia in Boston, you could find her laughing with friends, walking on the beach, reminiscing about growing up on a farm and helping others. She had a beautiful relationship with Jesus and was an active member of Grace Mennonite Church in Berlin, OH while she lived in Holmes County. Her most precious memories were spent with her loved ones in her home in Bradenton, FL. Jeannie is survived by her children, Cynthia (Timothy) Owen, Bradenton, FL and Blake Bunch, Orlando, FL; Step- Children Wendell (Shay) Bunch, Nashville, TN and Brandon (Marina) Bunch, Bradenton, FL; her mother, Ellen Molitor, Fayetteville, OH; 6 grandchildren: Alexis Bunch, Olivia Bunch, Bailey Bunch, Britton Bunch, Gabriella Bunch, and Isabella Bunch; 9 siblings: Margery (Wade) Paeltz, Georgetown, OH ,Sue (Regan) Bowman, Greenville, OH Diane (John) Michael, Sardinia, OH Harry Jay (Melissa) Molitor, Wilmington, OH Lucy (David) Guyer, Flat Rock, IL Mary Helen (Walt) Shaw, Colstrip, MT Thomas Molitor, Fayetteville, OH Jennifer (Jeff) Scott, Sardinia, OH and Angela (Christopher) Murphy Fayetteville, OH; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Harry Molitor of Fayetteville, OH. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in the Rose Garden located at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH. There will be a gathering to follow on the Spring Grove property. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jeannie's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Christ Hospital Foundation Attention: Cancer Center, 2123 Auburn Avenue Suite 528, Cincinnati, OH 45219, or Hospice of Cincinnati, 4360 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45232.