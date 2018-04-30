Indictments include drug, rape charges

By Wayne Gates –

22 people were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on April 19, including one on major drug charges and another for multiple counts of rape.

Shane Jarvis, 40 of Hamersville is charged with a total of 11 felony drug related charges, including a first degree felony count of Illegal Manufacture of Drugs. He faces a second degree felony count of that charge as well.

Jarvis also faces second and third degree counts of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs, along with felony charges of Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana, Trafficking in Hashish, Possession of Hashish, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Marijuana. He also is charged with two third degree felony counts of Endangering Children.

“The charges of manufacturing are related to the hashish. It involves extracting certain chemical components from the marijuana plant and you put that into a highly concentrated drug which is the hash,” said Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin.

He added that Jarvis is already in jail on another case that was investigated by the Georgetown Police Department involving stalking and threatening behavior toward a female victim.”

“Through their investigation, Georgetown officers came across evidence of drug related activity. So the Georgetown Police Department did a great job working with the sheriff’s office and the drug task force. They jointly investigated the drug activity,” Cordin said.

Six drug related charges were also filed on Shane Jarvis’s brother Jeffrey Jarvis, 42 of Goshen as a result of the investigation.

He is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Trafficking in Marijuana and Tampering With Evidence. All charges are third degree felonies.

Patricia Brewer, 20 of Williamsburg, is charged with four counts of Rape, all first degree felonies, and two counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct With a Minor, both fourth degree felonies.

“The charges stem from a sexual relationship with a juvenile that we believe began back in 2015 when Patricia Brewer was 18 and the victim was 12. They had a two year relationship where at some point the victim turned 13, which changes the nature of the charges,” Corbin said.

He added that the situation was discovered by a parent of the victim.

“This case came to light when the mother located text messages between the two on a cell phone. It’s just a reminder to parents to be vigilant with their children and their electronics. I would strongly urge parents to monitor texting and messaging apps closely on the phones of their children,” Corbin said.