County Democrats hear from candidates

By Wayne Gates –

Brown County Democrats gathered in Georgetown for their annual spring dinner on April 20.

Following a social hour and meal, the featured speaker was Chuck Watts from Wilmington, a representative from Dennis Kucinich, candidate for Ohio Governor.

“Dennis and (running mate) Tara (Samples) unwavering commitment to everybody is what has his opponent worried. Dennis is pulling ahead of him in the polls. We need a man of integrity. We need Dennis,” Watts told the group.

Jeff Richards, a candidate for Ohio House District 66 also spoke.

“Education in Ohio has been downgraded for the last 12-14 years. Education statistics have fallen about fifty percent, according to the U.S. Education Department. We are becoming a third rate state when it comes to education and that needs to change,” he said.

Richards also said that the way that the state is dealing with the drug problem needs to change.

“I think the way we’ve been doing it, putting them in jail, is much more expensive and not effective,” he said.

“I think conservatism in the United States and Ohio is a failed experiment. We’ve been doing it for 35 years and all we see is the middle class falling apart and income equality growing.”

Brian Flick of Amelia is also running for the district 66 seat.

“I decided to run because I have dedicated my career as a consumer attorney to help people,” Flick said.

“Amelia is my home, but I don’t feel like we have a sense of community. We don’t have advocacy in Columbus. Through my work, I advocate some in Columbus. I sit there with state representatives and state senators and they don’t care about District 66 because we don’t have a voice,” Flick said.

Dr. Janet Everhard and Jill Schiller also spoke to the gathering. Both are candidates for the second district congressional seat.

Everhard began by talking about her 30 years as a doctor.

“People who enter the field of medicine are different from those who enter the field of law. Physicians listen. In the past two years, I have listened to truck drivers and teachers and nurses and retirees as a travel the second district,” she said.

“I am able to find common values with people of every ideology and every walk of life. The instant relationship helps us brainstorm practical solutions and find our collective wisdom.”

Everhart then asked those assembled for their support.

“Together you and I can heal America. We can work together to reverse the hate and polarization and demand decency and compassion and build a grassroots, nobody left behind economy,” she said.

Schiller then took the podium to discuss her background and experience, including establishing a children’s literacy and creative writing center in Philadelphia.

“I saw a need in the educational system that wasn’t being met. I brought together a group of people to fix that. They came from all different backgrounds and all walks of life. I got them to work together as a team to make something out of nothing,” she said.

Shiller also mentioned that she worked in the Obama White House in 2009 in the Office of Management and Budget.

She then talked about the potential for economic progress in the second district.

“There is so much opportunity that’s not being addressed. So many chances that aren’t being taken. So many services that we aren’t getting people in Washington,” Shiller said.

Margaret Triplett, candidate for Brown County Auditor also took the opportunity to speak. She talked about her background, including helping her family to raise tobacco.

“If you want to know teamwork, go look at a farm. Everyone works,” Triplett said.

“I entered the workforce in 1981 when jobs were few and interest rates were high. I had a double major in accounting and computer science and was fortunate enough to get a job in programming for Dayton Power and Light.”

Triplett talked about how her experience as a project manager would make her a good candidate for county auditor.

“I have worked on large project implementations. I have managed both people and budgets…The projects I managed were both challenging and rewarding,” she said.

Triplett is unopposed on the primary ballot and will face incumbent Auditor Jill Hall in the November 6 election.