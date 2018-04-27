Linda A Cox

Linda Ann (nee’ Creager) Cox, of Greenbush, OH passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at the age of 71. She was born November 27, 1946 to the late Richard and Ruth Creager.

Linda was the beloved wife of Bruce Cox, loving mother of Lori (Darin) Bowling of Mt. Orab, OH, Stacy Cox of Mt. Orab, OH and Ryan Cox of Cincinnati, OH, cherished grandmother of Dillon, Dawson, Mason, Parker,, dear aunt of Allison, Emily, Kim and Donna, caring sister-in-law of Karen Creager of St. Louis, MO.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Ruth Creager, a twin brother Larry Creager and a son Rex Brown.

She was a member of the Mt. Orab Church of Christ, the Ladies Euchre Card Club and retired from Clermont Co. Jobs and Family Services.

Friends will be received Friday April, 27 from 6-8 PM at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ located at 400 Smith Ave Mt. Orab, OH; with funeral services 1:00 PM Saturday, April 28, 2018 at the church. Megie Funeral Home caring for the family.