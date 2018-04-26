Georgetown to hold first Vern Hawkins Youth Running Camp

Georgetown running coaches are excited to host the first Vern Hawkins Youth Running Camp that will be held from 6-8p.m., June 18-22 at the Georgetown High School track.

The running camp is open for boys and girls entering grades fourth through seventh.

The purpose of the camp is to introduce the sport of running and specifically track and cross country to our elementary age students.

“Our goal is to encourage healthy behaviors and to increase physical activity in our youth,” said Georgetown cross country coach Dr. Michael McHenry. “Running can be a great addition to a healthy lifestyle which can last throughout a lifetime. We will be teaching them the fundamentals of running and nutrition. Each night we will have a special guest speaker including a sports nutritionist, a physical trainer and the legendary coach Vern Hawkins. Every student who participates in the camp will receive a camp T-shirt and other prizes. Every day of the camp we will be physically active and play interactive running games. The camp will be led by and supervised by the Georgetown Cross Country coaching staff and be assisted by the Georgetown High School cross country team.

The cost is $40 per camper for those registering on or before May 18. Registration fees received after May 18 will be $50 per camper.

Checks need to be made payable to Georgetown Cross Country Boosters.

Registration forms can be found at Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School.

Sponsors are still needed for the running camp. For more information, call (937) 378-6730.