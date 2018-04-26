Broncos top Goshen in Reds High School Showcase

Crall to receive custom bat after being named Player of Game –

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Broncos and the Goshen Warriors ventured to Midland on April 20 to do battle in the Reds High School Showcase.

The Broncos and Warriors got off to a late start after the prior game between Blanchester and Clermont Northeastern lasted 10 innings, but in the end it was the Broncos coming away with a 4-2 victory to mark their fourth win of the season.

The Broncos scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early 3-0 lead.

Western Brown’s Evan Luttrell hammered out a single and moved to second base off wild pitch. Then it was Western Brown’s Austin Stigers reaching base on an error, advancing Luttrell to third base and setting the stage for a run-scoring single off the bat of Ryan Osborne to give the Broncos a 1-0 lead.

Western Brown junior Ty Crall reached base on a error to score Stigers and move Osborne to third base.

Western Brown’s Bryce Raynor grounded out to third, but would score Osborne in the process to put the Broncos up by three.

The Warriors managed to score one run in the top of the fourth inning to cut the Broncos’ lead to 3-1.

It was a pair of singles by Western Brown’s Nick Sparrow and Jacob Daniel in the bottom of the fourth inning that set the stage for a run-scoring double to deep left field by Western Brown’s Brandon Hammersly to lift the Broncos to a 4-1 lead.

The Warriors scored on run in the top of the sixth inning to slice the Western Brown lead to two runs, but the Broncos were able to hold on for the two run victory.

Pitching for the win was Crall, who struck out seven batters and walked only three while giving up six hits and just two runs while going the distance at the mound.

Crall was named the Reds High School Showcase Player of the Game and will receive a custom made bat during the Cincinnati Reds game against the Marlins on May 6.

Daniel ended the game with two hits in three at-bats.

Hammersly swung for one hit in three at-bats with one RBI.

Osborne went one-for-three batting with one RBI.

Sparrow also swung for one hit in three at-bats.

Crall and Luttrell each went one-for-four batting in the April 20 win.

The Broncos were back in action April 21, claiming a 7-5 non-league win over the visiting Eastern Warriors to up their overall record to 5-7 on the season.