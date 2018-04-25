Ruth Yochum, 101, of Sardinia passed away April 21, 2018 at Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mary Dunn Steinman, her husband Wilford, a son Daniel and a daughter Karen. She is survived by one son Edwin (Jane) Yochum, and one daughter Melissa (Robert) Sorrell, eight grand, and ten grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday April 28,2018 at 4 p.m. at the Sardinia United Methodist Church. Visitation from 2 p.m. until time of service at the church. Burial will be in the Sardinia cemetery. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the family.