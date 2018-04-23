Wenstrup addresses local GOP

By Wayne Gates –

The Brown County Republican Party held its annual Lincoln/Reagan Dinner at Southern Hills CTC on April 13.

“The event was very successful. We had a great crowd and we were excited to have Congressman Brad Wenstrup join us as our keynote speaker for the evening,” said party chair Mariah Votel.

“On a county level and a nationwide level, we are heading in the right direction. I think that Republicans are very pleased with the opportunity to move forward with conservative candidates and continue to improve economic conditions for everyone with developments like President Trump’s tax cut.”

Wenstrup spoke briefly with The News Democrat before taking the stage, starting with the biggest news out of Washington, D.C.

“The news of the week is that (Speaker of the House) Paul Ryan isn’t coming back. He said he wanted to be honest with his constituents and that he made the decision to retire,” Wenstrup said.

He added that he expected Ryan to keep working until his term ends at the end of the year.