Randy Allen Eyre,62, of Sardinia passed away Friday April 20, 2018 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents Vic and Essie(Martin) Eyre.

He is survived by his wife Jeri Eyre, two sons Randy Eyre Jr. of Loveland Oh, and Ryan (Rachel) Eyre of Sardinia, two grandsons Ryan Eyre Jr. and William Eyre, one sister Tammy (Roger) Taylor of Winchester Oh, one brother Lenn Eyre of Sardinia Oh.