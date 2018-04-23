Grant Days returns to Georgetown

Grant Days are returning to Georgetown in 2018.

The 22nd annual celebration will kick off on Thursday, April 26 with a presentation by Chris Burns entitled “Grant and the Minorities.” It will be held at the Georgetown United Methodist Church at South Main and State Street beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Brown County Historial Society and admission is free.

The annual celebration continues Friday, April 27 with school day at the U.S. Grant Boyhood Home on East Grant Avenue in Georgetown. Home schooled students and parents are welcome. Students will rotate through 5-6 stations concerning topics about the civil war. medicine, food, weapons, Grant as a teenager and general information. Admission is free.

Friday night will feature a presentation by Dr. Curt Fields as Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at the Gaslight Theater. Dr. Fields is a nationally known Grant re-enactor. The one-man show is entitled “Grant; Unconditional Surrender,” and will begin at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $5.00 with students admitted free.

Saturday events include Ned Lodwick’s History Walk, beginning at 9:00 a.m. starting at the Boyhood Home. The days events include discussion of civil war battles, Grants second term as President, a personal visit with the Grants, a period magic show, McGregor Cottage, Grant’s early military career and a civil war panel.

Millie Henley of Cincinnati, a frequent presenter, will present “Remarkable Unsung Civil War Women,” the Ladies tea, an annual feature, and the memorial to the Brown County civil war soldiers will conclude the program.

For more information, contact Stan Purdy at (937) 213-4119 or (937) 378-3087, Ned Lodwick at (937) 446-3226 or visit www.usgrantboyhoodhome.org.