Wayne Myers age 82 of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Thursday April 19, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. He was born May 14, 1935, in Brown County, OH the son of the late Colis and Ruby (Perkins) Myers. He retired from the Clermont County Sewer and Water Department. He was a US Army veteran where he served during the Korean Conflict. He was also a member of the Georgetown Fraternal Order of Eagles #2293. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ann Myers in 2011, a sister Dorothy Meeker and a grandson Owen Howard. Wayne is survived by 3 sons; Terry (Shirley) Laypool of Hamersville, OH, Jimmy (Debbie) Myers of Georgetown, and Randy (Robin) Myers of Felicity, 3 daughters; Nancy (Jeff) Howard of Batavia, Lisa (Charlie) Puckett of Georgetown, and Kristi (Joe) Stohlman of Ripley, 3 sisters; Kay Fahrnbach of Ripley, Cathy Yates of Ripley and Julie Blake of Georgetown, 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be Tuesday April 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow the service in the Red Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday evening April 23, 2018 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Friends and Families may sign Wayne’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.