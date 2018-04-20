Rev Richard Shomo

Rev. Richard “Keith” Shomo, age 62, of Mt. Orab, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday April 18, 2018. He was born February 16, 1956 in Harrisonburg, VA, son of the late Rev. Richard Neil and Joanne Driver Shomo. Keith was a member and minister with the Nazarene Church. He was a longtime employee at Hillsboro Ford. Keith had a love for life and was cherished by many. Surviving is his loving wife, Janet Hottinger Shomo, who he married on June 5, 1993, six children, Stuart Shomo, Abbie Baker, Janna Baker, Bethany (Todd) Powell, Arthur (Kaitlyn) Shomo, and Taylor Baker. Keith was a devoted papaw to Kayleigh Baker and Lane Baker, along with sixteen other special grandchildren, He is also survived by his brother, Rev. Stephen (Karen) Shomo. In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his step-mother, Geri Shomo, brother, Mark Shomo, and his first wife, Deborah Shomo. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 8230 US Hwy 50 Hillsboro, Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 3:00 pm with Rev. Stephen Shomo and John Losey officiating. The family will receive guests from 2:00 PM until the time of the service at the church. Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro is serving the family. Contributions in Keith’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, Ohio Division Inc. Southwest Region, 2808 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45206 or American Heart Association, P.O. Box 163549 Columbus, OH 43216. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.