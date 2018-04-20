Dora A Young age 74 of Ripley, OH, passed away Thursday April 19, 2018. She was born April 23, 1943 in West Union, OH, the daughter of the late William Ray and Mary (Sheeler) Frost. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son Doug Young, daughter Darcy Long, 1 grandson Dakota Smith, 1 brother Ray Donald Frost and 1 sister Dorothy Frost Rabin. Dora is survived by 3 daughters; Doreen Young of Williamsburg, Donna Young of Ripley, and Deanna Cooper of Georgetown, KY, 2 brothers; Dale Frost of Dayton, OH and Paul Frost of Dayton, 1 sister; Doris Frost of Springfield, OH, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. According to her wishes, she will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family. Friends and Families may sign Dora’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.