Lady Broncos blank Warriors for 10th win

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Lady Broncos claimed their 10th victory of the season by topping the visiting Eastern Lady Warriors 11-0 in a non-league game on April 18.

The Lady Broncos stood at a 10-2 overall record on the season with their only losses coming at the hands of Lebanon and Clinton-Massie.

Western Brown’s sophomore pitcher, Sydni Barnes, has thrown for more than 120 strikeouts so far this season with an ERA of 1.03. Barnes also ranked among the top three pitching leaders in the Cincinnati area for most wins this season with 10 as of April 18.

Western Brown’s Peyton Young had driven in over 20 RBIs with four home runs as of April 18, while Barnes and teammate McKenna Conley had recorded three home runs each on the season.

The Lady Broncos were scheduled to host the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats on April 19 and the Goshen Lady Warriors on April 20 before venturing to Symmes Valley on April 21.

The Lady Broncos will be back on their home field April 23 to face Mount Notre Dame for a non-league contest.