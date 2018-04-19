Farris signs with Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Eastern senior to compete in basketball, track & field on collegiate level after high school graduation –

By Wade Linville –

It’s official! Eastern High School’s senior basketball and track & field standout, Mikayla Farris, will continue her career as a student/athlete on the collegiate level at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, IN, an NCAA Division III institution.

Farris was named a District 14 Honorable Mention and the Southern Hills Athletic Conference all-star team after aiding the Lady Warriors to SHAC Division I and Southeast District Division III Sectional Tournament titles during her senior season on the court.

Farris aided the Lady Warriors to a State Final Four appearance during her junior season on the court.

Farris is in the midst of her senior season of outdoor track & field as the lead discus and shot put thrower on the Eastern High School girls varsity team.

Farris said she will compete in both women’s basketball and track & field while attending Rose-Hulman, and she plans to major in Civil and Environmental Engineering.

A signing ceremony was held for Farris on April 18 at Eastern High School.