Farris signs with Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

April 19, 2018 News Democrat Sports 0
Eastern High School's senior basketball and track& field standout, Mikayla Farris, signs her letter of intent to continue her career as a student/athlete on the collegiate level at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. In front, from the left, are Tommy Farris (father), Mikayla Farris, Shona Vance (mother), and Travis Vance (step-father); back row, Eastern High School Principal Jennifer Grimes, Rage AAU basketball coach Angela Murphy, and Eastern High School Athletic Director Jerod Jodrey.

Eastern senior to compete in basketball, track & field on collegiate level after high school graduation – 

By Wade Linville – 

It’s official! Eastern High School’s senior basketball and track & field standout, Mikayla Farris, will continue her career as a student/athlete on the collegiate level at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, IN, an NCAA Division III institution.
Farris was named a District 14 Honorable Mention and the Southern Hills Athletic Conference all-star team after aiding the Lady Warriors to SHAC Division I and Southeast District Division III Sectional Tournament titles during her senior season on the court.
Farris aided the Lady Warriors to a State Final Four appearance during her junior season on the court.
Farris is in the midst of her senior season of outdoor track & field as the lead discus and shot put thrower on the Eastern High School girls varsity team.
Farris said she will compete in both women’s basketball and track & field while attending Rose-Hulman, and she plans to major in Civil and Environmental Engineering.
A signing ceremony was held for Farris on April 18 at Eastern High School.